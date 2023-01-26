Services of evangelist terminated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 25

In view of his involvement in the kidnapping of a 22-year-old girl from Dyal Bhatti village, the Diocese of Amritsar (DoA), Church of North India (CNI), has terminated the services of Mukha Masih, the accused evangelist.

Calling the incident ‘unfortunate and unbecoming of a servant of God involved in Biblical evangelism’, the Diocese said that it expects its staff and volunteers to observe and maintain the highest level of spiritual and social ethics, and would, therefore, not tolerate any kind of improbity on the part of any of them no matter what the reason or circumstances.

“The Diocese has terminated Mukha Masih’s services as not only does his conduct violate its code of ethics, but also the Biblical teachings, which call for a man involved in preaching God’s word to observe and maintain very high moral standards,” said Dr P K Samantaroy, Bishop, Diocese of Amritsar, Church of North India.