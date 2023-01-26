Services of evangelist terminated

Amritsar, January 25
In view of his involvement in the kidnapping of a 22-year-old girl from Dyal Bhatti village, the Diocese of Amritsar (DoA), Church of North India (CNI), has terminated the services of Mukha Masih, the accused evangelist.
Calling the incident ‘unfortunate and unbecoming of a servant of God involved in Biblical evangelism’, the Diocese said that it expects its staff and volunteers to observe and maintain the highest level of spiritual and social ethics, and would, therefore, not tolerate any kind of improbity on the part of any of them no matter what the reason or circumstances.
“The Diocese has terminated Mukha Masih’s services as not only does his conduct violate its code of ethics, but also the Biblical teachings, which call for a man involved in preaching God’s word to observe and maintain very high moral standards,” said Dr P K Samantaroy, Bishop, Diocese of Amritsar, Church of North India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Punjab, Haryana join nation in celebrating Republic Day
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unfurls the flag at Bath...