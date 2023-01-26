SGPC budget panel meets, discusses parameters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 25

Ahead of presenting its annual budget for the session (2023-24) in March, the SGPC has started preparations.

The sub-committee constituted for the purpose held a meeting at the SGPC headquarters today. The panel discussed the parameters to be taken into consideration before finalising the budget.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Garewal said besides managing historic gurdwaras, several educational and health institutes were being run by the Sikh body.

“The sub-committee will hold a series of meetings and procure the status of the financial health and upcoming plans of various institutes through the managing committees concerned. The feedback will help in deciding the budget for the next session,” he said.

The sub-committee would submit its observation report to the SGPC on the basis of which the budget would be decided.

Last year in March, the SGPC has tabled an annual budget of Rs 988.15 crore for 2022-23, higher than the anticipated income of Rs 958.45 crore from various sources.