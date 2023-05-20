 Session on Hearing Impairment : The Tribune India

Session on Hearing Impairment

Session on Hearing Impairment

A lecture on special education is being delivered at Springdale School in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: An informative session was organised at Spring Dale Senior School about hearing impairment by Gurseerat Kaur, a Spring Dale alumnae and herself battling the challenge of being a person, hard of hearing. Gurseerat shared her journey and experience during her school and college days given this challenge and how she managed to cope up with the stigma and stereotype attached to being a person with challenged hearing abilities. In tune with the Spring Dale vision on the ‘Inclusive Education’, Gurseerat emphasised on inclusion and not segregation of those differently abled. She completed her graduation in psychology and pursuing her bachelors in education (BEd) in special education at GNDU. Gurseerat said she had in mind to go abroad for better facilities but preferred to stay in her country to spread awareness about challenges and rights of the differently abled. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said on the occasion that Gurseerat had lived up to the true spirit of a Spring Dalean i.e. to meet the challenges while maintaining one’s dignity and spiritual integrity. Gurseerat also met with the children with special needs.

BIS selects 8 GNDU students

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) selected eight students of BTech (Electronics & Communication Engineering) and BTech (Electronics & Computer Engineering) for an internship programme with stipend. The organisation is the National Standards Body of India, which is engaged in the activities of standardisation at national and international levels and operating conformity assessment schemes such as ISI marking, hallmarking of gold and silver articles. Dr Ravinder Kumar, head of the department, said that Bureau of Indian Standards is an organisation of national repute, which primarily selects engineering interns from IITs and NITs only. But this year, the organisation selected the students of Guru Nanak Dev University also. This indicates the commitment of the department and the university towards its mission of providing better opportunities for professional growth to its students. This training will be conducted by the National Institute of Training for Standardisation, Noida, and the placement department of the university played a key role in providing this internship to the students.

Pep talk on product design at GNDU

Directorate of placement and career enhancement of Guru Nanak Dev University organised a pep talk on the topic of ‘Practical Scenario of Product Design’. The talk was conducted by Srinivas Chamarthy for the students of engineering, MBA, sciences and life sciences faculties. Chamarthy is a successful and well-known entrepreneur and the chief innovation executive of CYME Automation Systems Private Limited. He travels across the country delivering lectures on the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” campaigns and encourages students to make the programme a grand success. In pursuit of self-reliant nation, Srinivas has already covered more than 2 lakh kilometres across the country interacting with youngsters from engineering and scientific community in various colleges. He inspires them to become the ‘overseers of development’ and make the country self-reliant in all fields. So far he has delivered 367 lectures and had 559 interactions with students across India. The lectures were mostly direct interactions with youth and a few online talks during Covid period. Many people, riders, DRDO scientists, AICTE, journalists, politicians, bureaucrats, lecturers, students, managements of colleges have supported his mission irrespective of their background, region, religion, etc. He also proposed to form a core committee of students and teachers through his foundation “A Journey to Realise Self.

Sports wing trials on May 24, 25

The admission of players in sports wing schools (residential/day-scholar) Under 14, 17 and 19 categories will be held on May 24 and 25. District Sports Officer Inderveer Singh said that trials for volleyball, judo, athletics, head ball, football and swimming games will be conducted at Khalsa Collegiate Sr Sec School, Amritsar. Wrestling trials will be conducted at Gol Bagh wrestling stadium. Kabaddi trials will be held at Guru Nanak Stadium and boxing trials will be held at SCSC School Chheharta. The players participating in the trial will report 8 am at the venue. The players are advised to bring birth certificate, Aadhaar card, two recent passport size photographs, original certificates of sports achievements with attested copies.

DAV College holds Yoga Camp

The Department of NSS of DAV College here organised a one-day yoga camp at the college premises. The programme was inspired from the directions of the Ministry of Culture under the Government of India’s initiative “Har Ghar Dhyan” programme. In the camp, NSS volunteers along with faculty members participated with zeal and enthusiasm. Principal Amardeep Gupta highlighted the importance of yoga in the present day life worsened by unhealthy food habits. The Principal appreciated the efforts taken by NSS unit of the college and directed the students to spread an awareness message among the people about the importance of yoga. Prof Ritu Arora gave demonstration on meditation which was followed by Kapal Bhati, Pranayam, and Singhnaadasan, Bhujangasan, Shirshasana and butterfly asana.

