Session on writing research papers

Amritsar: The Department of Computer Applications at Global Group of Institutes organised a one-day workshop on ‘Art of writing and publishing effective research paper’. The workshop was organised to acquaint the faculty and provide them with insights in the process of writing and publishing high-quality research papers. Dr MS Saini, campus director, Global Group of Institutes, initiated the workshop with his opening address. He emphasised the role of in-depth study in acquiring requisite knowledge for research before publishing a paper. He encouraged the faculty members to enhance their paper writing skills so that they succeed in contributing effectively in their respective fields. Two technical sessions were held during the workshop. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, vice-chairman, Global Group of Institutes, appreciated the efforts of the Computer Applications department in organising the workshop.

Rs 3L donated for needy students

Khalsa Global Reach Foundation (USA) donated Rs 3 lakh to Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, honorary secretary, Khalsa College Governing Council, as an aid to the needy students of Khalsa College for Women. Dr Sarabjit Singh, president, Guru Nanak Shiksha Seva Society, Chicha (Amritsar), in the presence of principal Surinder Kaur, presented a cheque to Chinna. Chhina said the foundation is doing commendable work for education. He added that the award ceremony organised from time to time by the Seva Society to promote meritorious teachers is highly commendable. The Global Reach Foundation has provided a special financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh as relief to the eligible girl students and annual assistance of Rs 8 lakh. Principal Kaur said she was grateful to the foundation and governing council for the aid.

Pupils bring laurels in NEET results

Students of Bhavan’s SL Public School brought laurels to the institution by scoring more than 550 marks in the NEET exam. Sargunpreet Singh, a student of the school, scored 626 marks, another student Aryan Mahajan scored 582 marks, Harveen Kaur scored 560 marks and Khushi Kapoor made the institution proud by scoring 555 marks. School chairman Avinash Mohindru and principal Anita Bhalla congratulated the students for their achievement.

Shri Ram Ashram Public School

Several students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar, who appeared for the NEET exam cleared it. School topper Diya Mahajan scored 634 marks out of 720. Sujal Mahajan, Ridhi Sharma and Aaradhya Sharma also cracked the exam. School president Balbir Bajaj congratulated the students on the achievement. School principal Vinodita Sankhyan appreciated the efforts of the achievers and wished them well for their future endeavours.