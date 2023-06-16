 Session on writing research papers : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Session on writing research papers

Session on writing research papers

Global Group of Institutes organised a one-day workshop on writing effective research papers. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Department of Computer Applications at Global Group of Institutes organised a one-day workshop on ‘Art of writing and publishing effective research paper’. The workshop was organised to acquaint the faculty and provide them with insights in the process of writing and publishing high-quality research papers. Dr MS Saini, campus director, Global Group of Institutes, initiated the workshop with his opening address. He emphasised the role of in-depth study in acquiring requisite knowledge for research before publishing a paper. He encouraged the faculty members to enhance their paper writing skills so that they succeed in contributing effectively in their respective fields. Two technical sessions were held during the workshop. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, vice-chairman, Global Group of Institutes, appreciated the efforts of the Computer Applications department in organising the workshop.

Rs 3L donated for needy students

Khalsa Global Reach Foundation (USA) donated Rs 3 lakh to Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, honorary secretary, Khalsa College Governing Council, as an aid to the needy students of Khalsa College for Women. Dr Sarabjit Singh, president, Guru Nanak Shiksha Seva Society, Chicha (Amritsar), in the presence of principal Surinder Kaur, presented a cheque to Chinna. Chhina said the foundation is doing commendable work for education. He added that the award ceremony organised from time to time by the Seva Society to promote meritorious teachers is highly commendable. The Global Reach Foundation has provided a special financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh as relief to the eligible girl students and annual assistance of Rs 8 lakh. Principal Kaur said she was grateful to the foundation and governing council for the aid.

Pupils bring laurels in NEET results

Students of Bhavan’s SL Public School brought laurels to the institution by scoring more than 550 marks in the NEET exam. Sargunpreet Singh, a student of the school, scored 626 marks, another student Aryan Mahajan scored 582 marks, Harveen Kaur scored 560 marks and Khushi Kapoor made the institution proud by scoring 555 marks. School chairman Avinash Mohindru and principal Anita Bhalla congratulated the students for their achievement.

Shri Ram Ashram Public School

Several students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar, who appeared for the NEET exam cleared it. School topper Diya Mahajan scored 634 marks out of 720. Sujal Mahajan, Ridhi Sharma and Aaradhya Sharma also cracked the exam. School president Balbir Bajaj congratulated the students on the achievement. School principal Vinodita Sankhyan appreciated the efforts of the achievers and wished them well for their future endeavours.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

2
Nation

Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

4
Delhi

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

5
Ludhiana

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

6
Himachal

Mob burns down house of murder accused in Himachal’s Chamba

7
Trending

Astronaut posts breathtaking Cyclone Biparjoy pictures from space station

8
Punjab

BJP chief JP Nadda meets Capt Amarinder Singh at his Mohali house

9
Diaspora

Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud

10
Nation

Strong winds, rains lash Kutch and Saurashtra as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead

140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead

Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway

Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking

Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking

Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...

Attempts being made to protect Bhushan: Congress

Attempts being made to protect Bhushan: Congress

India to get 30 US armed drones

India to get 30 US armed drones

DAC nod ahead of Modi’s state visit

SEBI attaches Choksi’s bank, demat accounts

SEBI attaches Choksi's bank, demat accounts


Cities

View All

Police crack ~10L robbery case, 2 held

Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

‘Advance paddy sowing date’

Fire breaks out in resort

Park in East Mohan Nagar cries for upkeep

Heavy rain, storm affect normal life in Tarn Taran

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

A first: Dadu Majra residents to accompany councillors to Goa

Users told to replace faulty water meters within month

Overhead fibre cables cut in P’kula’s Sec 2, 4

In city for outreach, Nadda meets shooter, bizman

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Kejriwal calls first meeting of NCCSA, terms panel farce

HC to govt: Spell out stand on 5-year lock-in period for auto transfer

Man uploads woman’s obscene pictures, held

Youth stabbed to death in west Delhi's Nangloi

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Nepali servant drugs bizman’s family, decamps with valuables

25.2-quintal poppy husk seized, 2 held

Restaurant owner fined for employing teenager

Govt opens post-matric scholarship portal for verifying pending cases

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Long-route trains begin halt at Dhandari

Ludhiana civic body, CEEW ink pact for improving air quality

Be more considerate while processing loans, bank staff told

Motorist dies after tree falls on him in Ludhiana

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

12 from school in city clear NEET

'Nihang' chops off man's hand, held

Grandson strangles woman, makes off with her jewellery