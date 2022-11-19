session with NCC cadets organised

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Brigadier Rohit Kumar visited DAV College, Amritsar, and interacted with NCC cadets and students of the college. ANO (Associate NCC Officer) Prof Sanjiv Datta welcomed the commanding officer and his team. Addressing the cadets, Rohit Kumar highlighted the role of NCC cadets in the nation building process. He provided basic information about how to join the NDA (National Defence Academy), IMA (Indian Military Academy), OTA (Officer Training Academy) and besides other armed forces.

Annual field day at cambridge junior

Cambridge Junior school celebrated its 8th annual field show ‘Hope Health and Happiness’, which was held from 14th to 16th November. Many dignitaries were present at the annual day celebration including Kunwar Vijay Partap, MLA Amritsar North, and Dr Ajay Gupta, MLA Central Amritsar. The event included a series of sports and cultural performances like gymnastics, mallakhamb and taekwondo. The winners were awarded with prizes.

BBK dav wins Quiz Competition

Shubhneet Kaur of BA sem V and Pratibhanoor Kaur of BA sem I of BBK DAV College for Women won second and third prize respectively in district level quiz competition organised by the Department of Languages, Punjab. The winners were awarded with the cash prize of Rs. 750 and Rs. 500 as well as appreciation letters. More than 82 students from all over the district participated in the quiz competition organised at Guru Nanak Senior Secondary School, Amritsar. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia lauded Dr Rani, Head, Department of Punjabi, and faculty members for guiding and motivating the students to prepare for the competition. She felicitated the students on their achievement and encouraged them to keep up with their performance in future as well. Dr Shelly Jaggi, Dean, Media and Public Liaison and Kirandeep Kaur also felicitated the students.

Two-week Refresher Course ends

The two-week long refresher course in “Basic and Applied Sciences” organised by UGC Human Resource Development Centre of Guru Nanak Dev University concluded with the valedictory address by the Dean Academic affairs and OSD to Vice-Chancellor, Prof Hardeep Singh. Prof Sudha Jitender, Director HRDC welcomed the guest and apprised him about the course which was attended by faculty members from different branches of sciences from HEI situated in different states of India. “India has highest number of scientist but is still lagging in recognition at global level by way of winning Nobel prizes. The ecosystem of education in STEM has to be improved from schools to HEI by coordination, cooperation and emphasis on basic sciences so that new technologies for betterment of society and natural world can be developed,” said Dr Sudha Jitender.

Zonal Youth Festival concludes

Zone ‘C’ zonal youth festival of colleges of Jalandhar district concluded in Dasmesh Auditorium of the university. In ‘A’ division APJ College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, bagged the first position, Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, secured the second position and DAV College, Jalandhar, secured the third spot. In ‘B’ division, PCM SD College for women, Jalandhar, secured the first, St Soldier Law College, Jalandhar, second and Trinity College, Jalandhar, got the third position. The competitions for theatre events, fine arts and literary events were held on the concluding day. Dr Gurbilas Singh, gastroenterologist, was the chief guest and Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, presided over the function.