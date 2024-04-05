Sessions Judge directs officials to expedite settlement of cases

Tarn Taran, April 4
District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Priya Sood, while presiding over a meeting of the Undertrial Review Committee, Tarn Taran, laid stress on presenting challans of cases pending with the police.
The meeting was attended by Pratima Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Navkirat Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ajayraj Singh, SP (Investigation), Rahul Raja, Deputy Superintendent of Central Jail, Sri Goindwal Sahib, Jatinderpal Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Sub-jail, Patti, Sachin Azad, District Attorney and others.
Issues related to undertrials, inmates and convicts were discussed and orders were issued to present early challans to settle cases quickly. She also stressed that cases with minor conviction be settled in camp courts and that of heinous crime be settled soon in a court.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port
11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...
Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours
Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...