Sessions Judge distributes relief to flood-hit people

Tarn Taran, July 27
Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge, judicial officers and other staff members of the district courts, distributed relief among flood-affected people on Thursday. Priya Sood, while flagging off the relief material, appreciated the district administration in making all possible arrangements for the flood-hit people. The Judge said the residents could dial number 01852224107 for any help. She said the district administration was providing facilities of boarding and lodging to the affected families.
