Sessions Judge inspects Goindwal Central Jail

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 3

District and Sessions Judge Priya Sood, who is also the Chairperson of District Legal Services Authority, along with Pratima Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary of District Legal Services Authority (Tarn Taran), visited Central Jail at Goindwal Sahib here on Saturday. She took stock of living conditions in the jail.

The District and Sessions Judge interacted with the inmates and listened to their problems. She issued instructions to redress the inmates’ grievances. The inmates were apprised of their rights by the judge.

The kitchen, barracks, bathrooms and other places were checked and jail authorities were instructed to provide facilities to the inmates according to the set rules.

The judge also instructed the jail officials to get the inmates medically examined regularly.

Lalit Kohli, Superintendent of the jail, was given special instructions to follow the rules strictly by the District and Sessions Judge.