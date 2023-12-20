Sessions Judge inspects Goindwal jail

Tarn Taran, December 19
District and Sessions Judge Priya Sood, who is also the Chairperson of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), along with Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police Ashwani Kapur, paid a surprise visit to the Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, and conducted supervision of facilities given to the jail inmates.
The judge and other officials checked if the prisoners and undertrials who are to be produced in court through videoconferencing were kept separately in ‘Bakhikhana’. The officials listened to the grievances and problems of the inmates and instructed the jail superintendent to redress these soon. The officials visited the barracks and checked the sanitary conditions. The jail mess (kitchen) was also inspected.
The District and Sessions Judge also informed the prisoners of their legal rights and were given knowledge of their appeal period to the next court. The jail officials were instructed to medically examine the inmates regularly.Chief Judicial Magistrate Shilpa and Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Pratima Arora also accompanied the District and Sessions Judge.
