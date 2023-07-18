Sessions Judge inspects Patti jail, listens to inmates’ grievances

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 17

Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge, along with other judicial officers, paid a surprise visit to the sub jail Patti on Monday to listen grievances and the problems being faced by jail inmates.

The Judge supervised the barracks and kitchen of the jail. District and Sessions Judge interacted with jail inmates and issued instructions and instructed jail staff to ensure timely redressal of their grievances. She ordered to sanitise jail premises from time to time and to examine the inmates regularly. The Judge apprised the inmates of their legal rights. Jail superintendent Jatinder Pal Singh was instructed to redress the grievances of jail inmates in a time frame manner.

