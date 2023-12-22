Sessions Judge visits Amritsar Central Jail

Amritsar, December 21
District and Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, who is the Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority, visited the Amritsar Central Jail here on Wednesday.
She was accompanied by Chief Judicial Magistrates (CJMs) Rashpal Singh and Amit Malhan. They inspected the barracks, Langar Ghar and hospital. Jail Superintendent Anurag Azad was present during the visit.
The judges also met the inmates and listened to their grievances following which necessary instructions were passed on to the jail administration. They encouraged the inmates lodged for minor offences and whose cases were pending for a long time to file their applications for camp courts so that their cases could be heard.
Randhawa said that the District Legal Services Authority organises Lok Adalats from time to time wherein disputes are resolved after reaching a mutual understanding. She said there are chances of getting justice early in the Lok Adalats and that the DLSA provides free legal services to women, children, undertrials and prisoners who have an annual income of less than Rs 3 lakh.
