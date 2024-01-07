Sessions Judge visits Patti jail, listens to inmates’ grievances

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 6

Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), along with her other judicial officers made a surprise visit to the Patti sub jail and issued instructions to the officials concerned to redressed problems of the inmates.

The judge also visited the barracks, wards, kitchen and other related spots to take stock of the living conditions of the inmates. The judge instructed the Jail Superintendent to get the jail sanitised and the inmates medically examined regularly. The judge apprised the inmates of their legal rights and motivated them to live a normal life after being released from the jail.

The judge said the District Legal Services Authority from the lower court to the Supreme Court was providing inmates facilities to get legal services to submit appeal to the next court. The forms of the deserving inmates were filled.

The jail authorities were instructed to redress the problems of the inmates. The judge was accompanied by Pratima Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Shilpa, Chief Judicial Magistrate, and others.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran