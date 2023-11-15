Sessions Judge visits Patti jail, talks to inmates

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 14

Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge-cum Chairperson District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), along with Pratima Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-District Secretary DLSA and Shilpa, Chief Judicial Magistrate, paid a surprise visit to sub jail at Patti.

She interacted with inmates to redress their problems and grievances. The District and Sessions Judge visited the barracks of the jail and took stock of the sanitation conditions. The judge ordered the jail authorities to medically examine the inmates regularly.

The judge also inspected the kitchen. She also apprised the inmates of their rights and said from the lower to the Supreme Court free legal aid was being provided to the under-trial inmates in case of their need. The forms of needy inmates were filled for free legal aid to be given to them. The Judge also advised the inmates to be responsible and law-abiding citizens of the country.

