Set up skill development centre in Amritsar, NGO writes to Union Govt

Amritsar, February 28

Requesting for the opening up of a skill development centre in city, Amritsar Vikas Manch, a local NGO, has written to the Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan.

AVM patron Kulwant Ankhi, while appreciating the Centre for opening up several skill development centres across the country, stressed upon the need for one such centre in Amritsar as well.

“We would like to request PM Modi to set up one such international skill development centre in Amritsar as well, keeping in view the city’s religious, historical and educational importance,” Ankhi wrote.

He said Amritsar is the second largest city in the state, with a population of more than 1.5 million people. The city is famous for the historic Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, Ram Tirath, Attari Border, etc., and welcomes an average of one lakh tourists daily, he added.

Ankhi said Amritsar had emerged as a huge education hub of Punjab, with Guru Nanak Dev University, Khalsa College, Hindu College, Indian institute of Management (IIM), two medical colleges, Shri Guru Ramdas Medical University and two dental colleges.

The Ministry of Information and Technology has also set up Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in Amritsar, which is now functional.

Amritsar has the second largest airport in North India after Delhi and is directly air-linked with nine international destinations — London, Birmingham, Rome, Milan, Doha, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai and Sharjah, and 11 domestic destinations like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Calcutta, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Srinagar, Patna, Jaipur, Goa and Pune, the letter reads.

“Therefore, we request you to set up a skill development centre in the city to enable the youths of Punjab to get overseas employment after getting training from the institute,” Ankhi wrote. — TNS

Need for a centre in Amritsar