Tarn Taran: Setback for Congress as 12 sarpanches, others join AAP

Tarn Taran, February 1
The Congress received a severe jolt on Tuesday when 12 sarpanches, two block samiti members and others, under the leadership of Munish Kumar, alias Monu Cheema, party’s zila parishad member, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Besides, nine panchayat members of Adda Chabal too joined the AAP leaving the ruling Congress. Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of the Delhi Government, welcomed the Congress leaders to the party on his visit to Amritsar today.
Cheema said the block samiti members who joined the AAP were Diljodh Singh and Sukhdev Singh, while the sarpanches of the border area who have left the Congress included Baldev Singh Pattu (Jhabal Pukhta), Harpreet Singh (Jhabal Khurd ),Gurdeep Singh (Jhabal Kalan), Vishali (Cheema Kalan), Jughar Singh (Manakpur) , Tejinderpal Singh (Beer Raja Teja Singh), Malkit Singh (Shukarchak), Sarwan Singh (Sohal Baba Sain Bhagat), Varinderpal Singh (Heerapur /Bhojdanwala), Kuljit Singh (Cheema Khurad), Manjit Kaur (Thathgarh) and Avtar Singh (Burj- 195).
Others who joined the AAP were Harjit Singh, Ravisher Singh Mallhi, Gurnam Singh Chhallo and Nasib Singh Billa.
It was pertinent to mention here that Monu Cheema and his elder brother, Sonu Cheema, had a remarkable political influence in the border area. Sonu Cheema had also applied for the Congress ticket from the Tarn Taran constituency, but was denied by the party.
Earlier, Harjinder Singh Tharu, another Congress zila parishad member, too resigned from the party. Two of the four zila parishad members of the Vidhan Sabha constituency had left the Congress.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...