Seva Kendras to provide services on all seven days

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

The Seva Kendras will now remain open on all seven days of the week so that the general public can avail its services. Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said these centres would now operate in two shifts.

He said from April 7 to May 7, the timing of these centres has been changed and now these would provide services from 8 am to 6 pm.

As per the new schedule, from Monday to Friday, 50 per cent of the staff would work from 8 am to 4 pm in one shift, while the remaining would work from 10 am to 6 pm in the second shift. On Saturdays and Sundays, only one shift will work from 8 am to 4 pm.

To work in 2 shifts