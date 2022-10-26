Seven held for storing crackers illegally in Amritsar hotel

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 25

The city police arrested seven persons for allegedly storing firecrackers on the roof of a hotel located in the Ghee Mandi area in an illegal manner.

Those arrested have been identified as Jatinder Singh of Fateh Singh Colony, Tehal Singh of Anngarh, Lovepreet Singh of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar on Tarn Taran road, Sachin Kumar Sikka of Fateh Singh Colony, Nishan Singh of Fakir Singh Colony, Gurpreet Singh of Baba Balak Nath Mandir and Umesh Kumar alias Bubblu Bazaar Munshian in Katra Karam Singh area.

The police booked them under Section 188 of the IPC and Section 9-B of the Explosive Act. They were later released on bail. The police said the accused did not have any license or permission from the district administration for storing the same. They had stored a huge quantity of crackers in violation of government norms, hence, a case was registered against them.