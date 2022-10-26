Seven held for storing crackers illegally in Amritsar hotel

Amritsar, October 25
The city police arrested seven persons for allegedly storing firecrackers on the roof of a hotel located in the Ghee Mandi area in an illegal manner.
Those arrested have been identified as Jatinder Singh of Fateh Singh Colony, Tehal Singh of Anngarh, Lovepreet Singh of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar on Tarn Taran road, Sachin Kumar Sikka of Fateh Singh Colony, Nishan Singh of Fakir Singh Colony, Gurpreet Singh of Baba Balak Nath Mandir and Umesh Kumar alias Bubblu Bazaar Munshian in Katra Karam Singh area.
The police booked them under Section 188 of the IPC and Section 9-B of the Explosive Act. They were later released on bail. The police said the accused did not have any license or permission from the district administration for storing the same. They had stored a huge quantity of crackers in violation of government norms, hence, a case was registered against them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions
Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...
Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as Congress president; his clarion call is Rahul Gandhi’s slogan ‘Daro Mat’
‘Will demolish BJP structures of lies, hatred and fraud’, sa...
Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy
‘Normalization of India-China relations is in the interest o...
NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify
Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...
Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes
Delhi CM cites the example of Indonesia’s currency note