Seventh Interfaith ‘Ride for Peace’ motorcycle rally to kick off today

Amritsar, June 23
More than 100 male and female bikers participated in the pre-event motorcycle rally held ahead of the Seventh Interfaith ‘Ride for Peace’ event being organised by the Diocese of Amritsar (DoA) and Church of North India (CNI) from June 24 to July 6, here on Sunday.
The pre-event rally from Amritsar concluded at Baring College, Batala, where the DoA and CNI held an interfaith dialogue with people of other faiths. The interfaith dialogue witnessed the participation of Satinder Kumar, Gurpreet Singh and Mohammed Hameed Kausar, Director, Jamat-e-Ahmadiyya, Qadian who presented their religious viewpoints.
The Seventh Interfaith ‘Ride for Peace’ Motorcycle Rally will start from Amritsar and cover Palampur, Leh, Srinagar and Jammu, before concluding again at Amritsar.
“The motorcycle rally aims at spreading the message of peace and harmony through meaningful discussions, cultural exchanges and community-building activities. The rally will create a platform for fostering understanding, strengthening relationships and promoting dialogue among participants from different cultures, religions and walks of life to bring together individuals who share a common passion for biking and desire for a more peaceful world.”
The bishop added that the DoA and CNI are actively involved in promoting various social causes and fostering positive change within the community. “The diocese reiterates its commitment to continue working for social causes to promote peace and harmony.”
