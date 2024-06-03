Several trains diverted after accident near Fatehgarh Sahib, passengers irked

Amritsar, June 2
Passengers of several trains originating and concluding at the city railway station were a harassed lot after a train accident near Fatehgarh Sahib hit the rail traffic on the crucial Amritsar-Delhi route.
Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi, which departs at 4.50 pm, was rescheduled to depart at 9 pm. Similarly, Shan-e-Punjab, which chugs out at 3:10 pm, was rescheduled to depart at 9:40 pm.
Besides, the Railways diverted at least 26 trains and rescheduled couple of others today. Prominent diverted trains were 15708 Amritsar-Katihar, 22488 Amritsar-Old Delhi, 12029 New Delhi-Amritsar Swarn Shatabdi, 12497 New Delhi-Amritsar, 20808 Amritsar-Vishakhapatnam, 14673 Jaynagar-Amritsar, 14617 Purnea Court- Amritsar, 12357 Kolkata-Amritsar, 04652 Amritsar-Jaynagar, 14674 Amritsar-Jaynagar, 22424 Amritsar-Gorakhpur, 1238 Amritsar-Sealdah, 22125 Nagpur-Amritsar, 12715 Sachkhand Express Nanded-Amritsar, 12459 New Delhi-Amritsar and 12053 Haridwar-Amritsar.
A passenger Rupesh Jain said travelling by train had become an ordeal for passengers. Earlier, farmers were laying siege on the rail track for the past nearly a month and now the accident disrupted the rail traffic and upset lives of commuters, besides adversely impacting businesses, he said.
He said a large number of traders travel to the National Capital Region to purchase merchandise for their stores. Diversion of trains only ballooned the travel time for passengers, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UP thief falls asleep during robbery, wakes up next morning to find policemen around, arrested
When he woke up the following morning, he was shocked to fin...
Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu
Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...