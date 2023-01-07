Several trains to be diverted, rescheduled from January 13 at Amritsar railway station

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

Many trains originating and terminating their run at the Amritsar railway station will be diverted and rescheduled for a fortnight from January 13 due to non-interlocking work between the Chhintanwala and Nabha railway station on the Rajpura-Bathinda section.

The trains to be diverted will be the (11057) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar Express beginning from January 13 to 22 to run via Ambala Cantt, Rajpura and Ludhiana. It will skip stoppages at Patiala, Nabha, Dhuri, Malerkotla and Ahmedgarh. The (11058) Amritsar-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Dadar Express JCO January 15 to 24 will be diverted to run via Ludhiana, Rajpura, Ambala Cantonment and it will miss out stations of Ahmedgarh, Malerkotla, Dhuri, Nabha and Patiala during this period.

The (12751) Hazur Sahib Nanded-Amritsar Express will be diverted to run via Panipat, Jakhal, Dhuri, Ludhiana and will skip stoppages at Ambala Cantonment, Rajpura and Patiala on January 20. The (12752) Amritsar-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express will be diverted to run via Ludhiana, Dhuri, Jakhal and Panipat , besides it will miss out stoppages at Patiala, Rajpura and Ambala Cantonment from January 15 to January 22.

The details of the trains which have been rescheduled is given below. The (11058) Amritsar-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Dadar Express will be rescheduled by 2.20 hours as it will depart from the Amritsar railway station at 11.10 am instead of 8.50 am from January 15 to 24.

In addition, the (13006) Amritsar-Howrah Mail was diverted to run via Pt. Dean Dayal Upadhaya, Gaya and Pradhankhunta due to traffic block on Western and Eastern Railways on January 6.