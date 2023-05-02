'Sexual exploitation': Farmers to extend support to wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) had extended support to the wrestlers sitting on a protest in Delhi.

Sukhwinder Singh Sabran and Rana Ranbir Singh, state president and state general secretary, respectively, of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said they had decided to sit in support of the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for justice.

Sukhwinder Singh Sabran said the BJP was defending Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment. It had exposed their attitude towards women once again, besides proving that slogans like ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ were only part of the propaganda and the policies of the government were on the contrary.

Sabran alleged this was not the first time that a BJP leader was involved in sexual exploitation, there was a long list that included Kuldeep Sengar (UP), Bhojpal Singh (Madhya Pradesh), Jayesh Patel (Gujarat), and Shah Nawaz Hussain (Delhi), who were involved in such cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweets everything, was silent on the issue. It was an insult to the women of the country.

“The image of Brij Bhushan is already very bad as he has several criminal cases registered against him. It was a wrong decision to appoint such faces as the head of the wrestling federation. The KMSC is with the women wrestlers struggling against Brij Bhushan and we ask the government to listen to the protesters and meet their demands,” said KMSC general secretary Rana Ranbir.