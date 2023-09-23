SGPC, admn officials discuss arrangements for Parkash Purb

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 22

Ahead of Parkash Purb (birth anniversary) of fourth Sikh Guru and founder of Amritsar Guru Ram Das, the SGPC authorities today held a meeting with the district administration and police officials at the SGPC headquarters here today.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Garewal said the purpose of holding the meeting was to streamline the traffic and other arrangements pertaining to the occasion that falls on October 30.

Special events are on the cards including the grand nagar kirtan that will pass through the bazaars of Amritsar leading to the Golden Temple besides display of the Sikh martial art form ‘gatka’ to mark the event.

The municipal corporation was also asked to carry out the cleanliness drive and remove the illegal encroachments on the narrow passages of the market from where the nagar kirtan has to pass through.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mehtab Singh, SDM Mankanwal Singh Chahal and MC’s Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh assured of all assistance to the SGPC. From the SGPC’s side, those who attended the meeting included SGPC secretary Partap Singh, member Manjit Singh, Golden Temple manager Bhagwant Singh Dhangera and additional manager Gurpreet Singh.

#SGPC #Sikhs