SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

PTI

Amritsar, February 2

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has appointed five guides to facilitate the foreign and domestic tourists who come to the Golden Temple to pay obeisance and are keen to learn about the Sikh culture and history.

SGPC's IT wing head Jaskaran Singh said on Thursday that the Gurdwara's five existing Information Officers mostly remain engaged with various dignitaries and top government officials who come here from other states of India.

"Many tourists who come here are curious to know more about the Golden Temple, the rich Sikh culture and its history and the importance of Langar (community kitchen) that works round-the-clock," he said.

SGPC member Gurchran Singh Grewal said that tourist guides will help them learn about the traditions of Sikh culture in detail.

“Several devotees who come here from abroad and different states of India are keen to learn about the Sikh religion and its culture," Guide Satnam Singh told PTI.

In a recent video released by SGPC, a foreign tourist was seen saying, “It is a very amazing and good experience as tourist guides were very kind to provide all information about the Golden Temple. Now I can say that I know more about the Sikh religion and culture”.

Last year in August, SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, also set up the two “Help Desks” at the plaza outside the Golden Temple to provide information to the devotees about the history of Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) besides other Sikh shrines.

