SGPC celebrates foundation day

Amritsar, November 15
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) celebrated its foundation day here on Wednesday. Various events were held to mark the occasion at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, situated inside the Golden Temple complex.
After the bhog ceremony of akhand path, the ragi jatha of Shamandeep Singh, Hazuri Ragi of Golden Temple, performed Gurbani Kirtan. Giani Gurminder Singh, a granthi, recited the hukamnama. He then shared the history of struggle and sacrifices made to set up the SGPC.
In his address, Rajinder Singh Mehta, general secretary of the SGPC, said there were many religions in the world but none has a system to democratically elect a party to administer its religious shrines. He added that the SGPC has this honour and the entire Sikh community must endeavour to make it a successful one. He also congratulated devotees on the foundation day of the SGPC.
Gurcharan Singh Grewal, former general secretary of SGPC, said the campaign initiated to establish the apex Sikh body, had laid the foundation for the movement of country’s independence. He said the Sikh body always served humanity without any discrimination.
