 SGPC chief condemns murder of Sikh man in Pakistan : The Tribune India

SGPC chief condemns murder of Sikh man in Pakistan

Manmohan Singh was shot dead by unidentified gunmen when he was on his way to the interior city area of Peshawar

SGPC chief condemns murder of Sikh man in Pakistan

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami. File Photo



PTI

Amritsar, June 25

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Sunday condemned the murder of a Sikh man in Pakistan.

Manmohan Singh, 35, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen when he was on his way to the interior city area of Peshawar from Rasheed Garhi, a suburban locality of Peshawar.

In a statement here on Sunday, Dhami said the murder of Manmohan Singh in Pakistan is a very unfortunate incident.

"The government there should be serious about the security of minority Sikhs in Pakistan. This is the second incident of attack on Sikhs in two days," he said.

Dhami said it is sad that many such incidents have taken place in Pakistan in the past, too. If the government had given severe punishment to the culprits in past cases, then this would not have happened again, he added.

The SGPC president sought strict action from Pakistan's government against those who killed the Sikh shopkeeper.

He appealed to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to express strong objection to the Pakistan government in this matter at the diplomatic level and ask them to take appropriate steps to protect the lives and property of the minority Sikhs in future.

This is the second incident of armed attack on a Sikh man in the Yakka Toot area in the last 48 hours. A Sikh man was injured after he sustained bullet wounds on his legs on Friday. 

A Sikh businessman was shot dead in the city by unknown assailants in March.  About 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital Peshawar. 

Most of the members of the Sikh community in Peshawar are involved in business, while some also have pharmacies. 

In September last year, a well-known Sikh 'Hakeem' (Unani medicine practitioner) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside his clinic in Peshawar. 

In 2018, Charanjit Singh, a prominent Sikh community member, was killed by unknown men in Peshawar. Similarly, news channel anchor Ravinder Singh was killed in 2020 in the city. 

In 2016, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf National Assembly member Soren Singh was also killed in Peshawar. Hindus form the biggest minority community in the Muslim-majority country.  

#Harjinder Singh Dhami #Pakistan #SGPC #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Monsoon likely to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2 days

2
Punjab

Mastermind of fake offer letter scam held in Canada, 700 stare at deportation

3
Chandigarh

Car washed away in Panchkula's Ghaggar river, woman passenger rescued; watch hair-raising video

4
Himachal

Monsoon arrives in Himachal, Met Dept forecasts heavy rainfall for four days

5
World

‘Suspect’ materials? Canada launches probe into loss of Titan submersible

6
Nation

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

7
Punjab

Remark on beard anti-Sikh, expunge it: SGPC to Punjab Speaker

8
Delhi

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

9
Punjab

Murderous attack on Shiv Sena leader, two relatives in Batala

10
Himachal

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu's Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

Manipur CM N Biren Singh meets HM Amit Shah in Delhi, briefs about prevailing situation

Manipur CM N Biren Singh meets HM Amit Shah in Delhi, briefs about prevailing situation

This come a day after the home minister chaired an all-party...

Egypt’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’ conferred on PM Modi

Egypt’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’ conferred on PM Modi

This is the 13th highest state honour conferred upon Modi

China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

Setting up communication towers and laying underground cable...

Cloudburst, heavy rain in parts of Himachal flood houses, wash away livestock

Two killed as heavy rain lashes Himachal, state incurs Rs 78-lakh damage in 24 hours

Several trees fell on the road, blocking vehicle movement on...

New tariff rule to allow up to 20 pc saving in power bills for usage during solar hours

New tariff rule to allow up to 20 pc saving in power bills for usage during solar hours

Consumers can now schedule their works like washing or cooki...


Cities

View All

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Parks inside Ram Bagh in miserable condition; need funds for restoration

Meghwal presents BJP’s report card of 9-yr rule

Man poses as cop, dupes local resident of Rs 4.5 lakh

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Punjab Police bust extortion module exploiting name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, 1 held

Extortion racket running in name of Lawrence Bishnoi busted, 1 held: Punjab Police

Car washed away in Panchkula's Ghaggar river, woman passenger rescued; watch hair-raising video

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

Director of PGI bats for generic medicines

16-year-old boy stabbed to death, 8 juveniles nabbed

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

Haryana CM Khattar announces approval to metro connectivity between Ballabgarh and Palwal

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

After 62 years, Southwest Monsoon covers Delhi and Mumbai at same time

Youth stabbed, Delhi’s Brijpuri under watch

Ex-serviceman fires shot at father over air conditioner in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Ex-serviceman fires shot at father over air conditioner in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

Cable mess: Phagwara Gate traders in Jalandhar see no solution to hanging wires

PSPCL unearths 23 cases of power theft

State of Parks: Public parks crying for attention, but authorities look the other way

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

Cable mess: Model Town, nearby areas entangled in knotty webs of wires, Ludhiana residents irked

Plastic reverse vending machine at PAU Students’ Home lying unused

Dhandari Khurd residents oppose waste compactor system at village

Dr Nitin Behl bags award

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Pensioners burn tax notification copies

Caught with phones, 2 jail inmates booked

Pensioners protest in front of Fatehgarh Sahib MLA's office

Powercom engineers flag shortage of staff