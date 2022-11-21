SGPC chief Dhami objects to Haryana Speaker's demand, presses Pb's claim over Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 20

Taking exception to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta’s demand of land for a separate Haryana State Legislative Assembly in Chandigarh during a meeting with Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit yesterday, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that only Punjab has right over Chandigarh and that no one will be allowed to take away this right.

Appealing to the Governor not to support any anti-Punjab decision, he said the rights of Punjab were being neglected by adopting mischievous tactics, time and again!

The SGPC president said it was sad that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is also taking an anti-Punjab stand instead of representing the state to enable it get its due.

“The Punjab CM’s tweet (on July 9) is proof of his anti-state stand, in which he has tried to weaken Punjab’s right over Chandigarh by demanding land for a separate Punjab Vidhan Sabha like Haryana from the Union Government. Due to the conspiratorial role being played by Punjab CM, the Central Government is constantly diminishing the rights of Punjab over Chandigarh,” said Dhami.

He said Punjab will continue to press its claim over Chandigarh. “The Union Government has already committed many excesses on Punjab and no more of the same will be tolerated. Haryana should use its own land for separate state assembly and vacate the existing assembly in Chandigarh and hand over its area to Punjab,” he added.