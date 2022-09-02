SGPC chief seeks time from PM to discuss Sikh prisoners' release

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 1

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has sought appointment from PM Narendra Modi to discuss the issue of release of “Bandi Sikhs” (Sikh political prisoners).

He wrote to the PM that many Sikh prisoners were still lodged in different jails in the country even after completing their life sentences. Therefore, time should be spared for the SGPC delegation for a meeting.

In his letter to the PM, Dhami mentioned the names of nine Sikh prisoners who were not being released even after they served long sentences.

The letter included the names of Gurdeep Singh Khera, Prof Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Hawara, Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Gurmeet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bheora and Jagtar Singh Tara.

Of these nine Sikh prisoners, eight have served jail sentences from 25 to 32 years, while one has served 17 years. The letter has also mentioned the name of jail in which the Sikh prisoners have been lodged.

Meanwhile, Dhami said, “The SGPC is making continuous efforts for release of Sikh prisoners and the letter has been written to the PM in its continuity.”

After getting time from the PM, a five-member delegation of the SGPC will go for the meeting.

#harjinder singh dhami #narendra modi #SGPC #Sikhs