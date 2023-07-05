SGPC commemorates 1955 police attack on Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 4

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today organised a congregation at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, to commemorate the attack on the Golden Temple on July 4, 1955, during the Punjabi Suba Morcha.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who attended the programme, said the attack took place on the holiest place of Sikh community that had contributed in great measure to India’s freedom struggle.

“Eight years after India’s Independence, the attack was a clear manifestation of the Congress government’s excesses to suppress the rightful demand of the Sikhs for a Punjabi state. After this, in June 1984, the then Congress government also attacked the central shrine of the Sikh community and inflicted deep wounds, which the community can never forget,” he said.

Dhami said that the Sikh community is being targeted even now with the aim of destroying their institutions. “Government excesses were increasing to weaken the SGPC. Just as the Congress government of Punjab had launched a police attack inside Sri Darbar Sahib in 1955, the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party government has made a desperate attempt through the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925. The Sikh community has always responded to such conspiracies and will give a strong response to such anti-Sikh movements in the future as well,” said Dhami.

Meanwhile, after the bhog (concluding ceremony) of Sri Akhand Path Sahib (uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib), Hazoori Ragi Bhai Harwinder Singh’s jatha performed Gurbani Kirtan and ardas (Sikh prayer) was offered by Bhai Baljit Singh. Bhai Harmitar Singh, Kathawachak (discourse narrator) of Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib, informed the Sangat about the history of the incident.

During the congregation, dhadi (balladeer) Bhai Gurbhej Singh Chawinda, Bhai Gurpreet Singh Bhangu, and preacher Bhai Harpreet Singh Wadala shared history with the congregation.

SGPC member Harjap Singh Sultanwind, secretary Partap Singh, additional secretary Kulwinder Singh Ramdas, Balwinder Singh Kahlwan, Bijay Singh, assistant secretary Prof Sukhdev Singh, Shahbaz Singh, superintendent Malkit Singh Beharwal and sangat were present on the occasion.