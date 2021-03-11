SGPC commemorates martyrs of Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib saka

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 22

The SGPC organised Gurmat Samagam (religious congregation) at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall to commemorate the martyrs of Saka (massacre) of Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib that took place on May 22, 1964, during the struggle to free this shrine from the possession of mahants.

After the bhog (concluding ceremony) of Sri Akhand Path, hazuri raagi jatha of Bhai Satnam Singh Kuharka connected the Sangat with Gurbani Kirtan and the holy hukamnama was recited by granthi of Golden Temple Giani Gurminder Singh. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said before Independence of the country, many Sakas (massacres) took place, in which, countless martyrdoms of Sikhs happened.

“Sikhs happily endured the tyranny during the British rule, but the Sikhs can never forget the pain of Sakas that took place in Independent India. At Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib, 11 Singhs of Misl Shaheedan Tarna Dal were martyred. The Sikh community will always remember the sacrifice made by the Singhs of Tarna Dal Harian Velan to free the holy shrine of the guru,” said S Harjinder Singh.

On the occasion, Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh appreciated the Panthak services done by head of Misl Shaheedan Tarna Dal Harian Velan, Baba Nihal Singh.

He said in the struggle to free Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib from the possession of mahants, Baba Nihal Singh was also seriously injured and the Panth gave him the title of “Jinda Shaheed” (living martyr). Baba Nihal Singh shared the incidents that took place during the Saka. He thanked the SGPC for organising the Gurmat Samagam every year in memory of the martyrs and motivated all the organisations to do work with unity in the Panthak interests.

The SGPC honoured Baba Nihal Singh Harian Velan with a siropa. Those present on the occasion included SGPC executive committee members Harjap Singh, Bhai Rajinder Singh, Bhai Manjit Singh, additional secretary Paramjit Singh, Golden Temple manager Sulakhan Singh, former secretary Sukhdev Singh and others.

