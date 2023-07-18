SGPC condemns desecration incident

Amritsar, July 17
Taking strong note of the desecration incident at a gurdwara in Behrampur village of Gurdaspur district on Monday, Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), has demanded from the government that those behind the rising number of such incidents be exposed.
The pages of Sri Guru Granth Sahib were found torn at Gurdwara Chhevi Patshahi on Monday afternoon.
Dhami said such incidents were painful and the handiwork of sectarian elements. After coming to know about the incident, an SGPC team was sent to gurdwara to gather facts.
Many desecrations had taken place at different places which showed the government’s failure, Dhami said, adding that the reluctance of the administration to act was creating resentment among the people.
Dhami also demanded strict punishment for those behind such incidents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told
Bench hints at referring Kejriwal government’s petition to C...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers
Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K’s Poonch, one detained
3 grenades and other materials have been seized from the hid...