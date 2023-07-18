SGPC condemns desecration incident

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 17

Taking strong note of the desecration incident at a gurdwara in Behrampur village of Gurdaspur district on Monday, Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), has demanded from the government that those behind the rising number of such incidents be exposed.

The pages of Sri Guru Granth Sahib were found torn at Gurdwara Chhevi Patshahi on Monday afternoon.

Dhami said such incidents were painful and the handiwork of sectarian elements. After coming to know about the incident, an SGPC team was sent to gurdwara to gather facts.

Many desecrations had taken place at different places which showed the government’s failure, Dhami said, adding that the reluctance of the administration to act was creating resentment among the people.

Dhami also demanded strict punishment for those behind such incidents.

