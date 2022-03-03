SGPC condemns raising issue of banned book

Amritsar, March 2
The SGPC has alleged that some anti-Sikh forces have been trying to tarnish its image by raising an obsolete issue and that the Sikh Panth (community) should be aware of the same.
SGPC member and federation leader Bhai Gurcharan Singh Grewal and member Bhai Gurbakhsh Singh Khalsa said Baldev Singh Sirsa, who recently started the protest against PSEB books misrepresenting Sikh history, has been deliberately defaming the SGPC.
They protested against a Hindi book ‘Sikh Itihas’ published by the SGPC in 1999.
Members maintained that the book was already banned by the SGPC. Following objections, this book was not only banned but advertisements were also published in newspapers first on October 24, 2010, and then on August 11, 2018.
“Baldev Singh Sirsa and Lakha Sidhana, who staged a protest outside the PSEB’s office along with their supporters, were bent on tarnishing the image of SGPC under a well-planned conspiracy. SGPC office-bearers also clarified that a special resolution was passed by the General House session, which had banned this book and its printed copies were withdrawn. The issue was blown out of proportion for their personal interests and the sangat should be aware of the same,” they said.
They said this book was Hindi translation of Joseph Davey (JD) Cunningham’s book ‘History of The Sikhs’, which was published in the series of 300 books to be printed in view of third centenary of Khalsa Sajna Diwas in 1999. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...
Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students
India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...
Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital
His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...
Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi
Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations