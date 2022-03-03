SGPC condemns raising issue of banned book

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 2

The SGPC has alleged that some anti-Sikh forces have been trying to tarnish its image by raising an obsolete issue and that the Sikh Panth (community) should be aware of the same.

SGPC member and federation leader Bhai Gurcharan Singh Grewal and member Bhai Gurbakhsh Singh Khalsa said Baldev Singh Sirsa, who recently started the protest against PSEB books misrepresenting Sikh history, has been deliberately defaming the SGPC.

They protested against a Hindi book ‘Sikh Itihas’ published by the SGPC in 1999.

Members maintained that the book was already banned by the SGPC. Following objections, this book was not only banned but advertisements were also published in newspapers first on October 24, 2010, and then on August 11, 2018.

“Baldev Singh Sirsa and Lakha Sidhana, who staged a protest outside the PSEB’s office along with their supporters, were bent on tarnishing the image of SGPC under a well-planned conspiracy. SGPC office-bearers also clarified that a special resolution was passed by the General House session, which had banned this book and its printed copies were withdrawn. The issue was blown out of proportion for their personal interests and the sangat should be aware of the same,” they said.

They said this book was Hindi translation of Joseph Davey (JD) Cunningham’s book ‘History of The Sikhs’, which was published in the series of 300 books to be printed in view of third centenary of Khalsa Sajna Diwas in 1999. —