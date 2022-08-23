SGPC declares results of Dharmik Prikhya

Amritsar, August 22
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday released the results of the annual Dharmik Prikhya (religious exams) for the 2021-22 session, conducted by the SGPC Dharam Prachar Committee.
As many as 1,183 students will be given scholarship amount of Rs 25.4 lakh, besides a certificate as a token of appreciation.
While releasing the results, Dhami said Dharmik Prikhya holds great importance to connect the young generation with Sikh history, Sikh Rehat Maryada (code of conduct) and Sikh principles.
He said thousands of students had taken the exams. During the 2021-22 session, 36,506 students sat in the exams in four categories, of which, 1,183 won scholarships. The students who secured first three positions in every category will be rewarded a special prize money. Dhami said the managements of schools and colleges should come forward to make students participate in the exams so that maximum students and youth could gain knowledge of history and heritage. — TNS
