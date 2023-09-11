SGPC delegation to visit US soon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 10

Days after the executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) decided to set up a printing press in the USA to publish the ‘holy saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib, a high-level delegation of the SGPC, led by its president Harjinder Singh Dhami, has decided to undertake a visit there.

Dhami said the printing press at Tracy City in California will be a religious preaching centre, representing the SGPC in the USA and Canada. It will be set up under the aegis of Akal Takht. He hoped that the centre would meet a long-pending demand of the Sangat based in these countries. The objective of the SGPC delegation’s visit would be to chalk out the outline of the proposed centre and take other necessary steps, he added.

