SGPC event marks death anniversary of Bhai Mardana

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 28

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) offered the Bhog of Akhand Path on the death anniversary of Bhai Mardana at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall situated inside the Golden Temple complex here today.

The group of Hazuri Ragi Mahaveer Singh performed Gurbani Kirtan with string instruments. Speaking on the occasion, Satwant Singh informed the congregation about the life of Bhai Mardana. He said that Mardana was the first rababi kirtaniya of Guru Ghar, who for a long time got the support of the first Master Guru Nanak Dev. Representatives of Vishwa Rababi Bhai Mardana Ji Welfare Society Punjab participated in the event along with a large number of people from the community.

In another programme, the SGPC honoured California State Small Businessman Award winner Daljit Singh Sandhu. He was felicitated after he paid obeisance at the Golden Temple. He is also a member of the KCGC.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #SGPC #Sikhs