SGPC gears up for centenaries of Guru Ramdas, Guru Amardas

Amritsar, June 18

The Dharma Prachar Committee of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) held a meeting here today. It was presided over by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. SGPC office-bearers outlined the events of the 450th centenary of Gurtagaddi celebrations of Guru Ramdas and Jyoti Jyot Divas of Guru Amardas. Discussions were also held regarding the further acceleration of the movement for religious preaching.

The logo and other material related to the 450th centenary were also released. Speaking on the occasion, Shiromani Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the two centenaries are to be celebrated on a large-scale in the month of September, the preparations for which are almost complete. He said that the Dharma Prachar movement dedicated to these is being intensified. Gurmat camps are being organised by reaching out to villages and connecting the people with history. Dhami said that in the coming days, with the support of the Shiromani Committee members, Gurmat and Amrit Sanchar events will be organised at the constituency level.

Speaking about another decision taken in the meeting, Dhami said that the Dharma Prachar Committee has made an effort to provide free education to baptised Sikh girls, under which 100 girls are receiving education in Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib and Mata Sahib Kaur Girls College, Talwandi Sabo.

