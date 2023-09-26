SGPC holds online meeting of Int'l Sikh Advisory Board

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 25

An online meeting of the International Sikh Advisory Board constituted by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) was held today, in which representatives of different countries participated.

During the meeting, presided over by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, the global concerns of Sikh faith were raised and the problems facing them in different countries discussed.

The speakers emphasised the need for making special efforts to organise Sikhs from across the world. The idea had emerged that every gurdwara in the world should be associated with Akal Takht and an agenda should be prepared for the needs, problems and tasks of the Sikhs in today’s context.

It was also discussed to publish a history of the SGPC and to publicise the decisions, resolutions taken in the past, action and follow-up of important community related cases.

The issue of raising the Sikh identity at the global level and promoting Sikh Rehat Maryada (Sikh code of conduct) to every gurdwara was also discussed.

Those present were Mohinder Singh, head of Guru Nanak Nishkam Seva Jatha, UK; Inderjit Kaur of Sikh Dharma International, USA; Gurmeet Singh Randhawa, UK; Dr Kawaljit Kaur, UK; Rajbir Singh, Canada; Dr Gurcharanjit Singh Lamba, USA and Gurbaksh Singh Gulshan, UK, among others.

Dhami said that among the suggestions received, the process of publishing the history and resolutions of the SGPC was already underway.

Senior Akali leader Gulzar Singh Ranike, SGPC members Mangwinder Singh Khaparkheri and Harjap Singh Sultanwind, OSD Satbir Singh Dhami, coordinator of the International Sikh Advisory Board Jaswinder Singh Jassi and assistant secretary Shahbaz Singh were also present on the occasion.

