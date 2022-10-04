SGPC holds protest in Amritsar against SC ruling on Haryana gurdwara body

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, October 4

The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) held a protest against the validation of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Act 2014, by conducting a ‘rosh (protest) march’ in Amritsar today.

Holding black flags and banners against the Supreme Court judgement, SGPC officials, members and staffers took to the city streets from the Golden Temple to the office of the Deputy Commissioner where SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami handed over a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister. The memo alleged that the SGPC was being bifurcated under the influence of the Rashtrya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) in the garb of law.

The SGPC demanded to nullify the validation of a separate Haryana gurdwara body and curb the forces which were bent on weakening the Sikh Panth.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict pronounced on September 22, had authorised the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), separated from the SGPC, and given it constitutional rights to take control of all gurdwaras and Sikh institutions located in Haryana.

Terming it as an RSS-influenced judgement, Dhami alleged this move was the start of domination over the minority communities. “This is ringing alarm bells for the other minority communities too. Today, a move has been made to split the Sikh’s mini-parliament and conflict created among the Sikh brethren under a deep-rooted conspiracy. Later other minority communities too could be targeted,” he said.

Dhami said that on the issue of ‘bandi Singhs’, neither the offices of the PM nor the Home minister spared time for a dialogue. “Even Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar did not spare time for the SGPC delegation,” he said while reiterating that "for the dignity and sanctity of the SGPC, the entire Khalsa Panth has resolved to struggle together under the umbrella of the Akal Takht.”

Meanwhile, high drama prevailed at the administrative complex when in the absence of DC Harpreet Singh Sudan, additional DC came to collect the memorandum. SGPC president and the members did not acknowledge his visit and were adamant that the memorandum would be handed over to the DC only. Till the DC came, they sat on dharna for a few hours and ended it only after DC received the memorandum.