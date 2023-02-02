SGPC intensifies campaign for release of Bandi Singhs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 1

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has set a target to get at least 30 lakh signatures under its campaign demanding release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh political prisoners).

A series of meetings have also been started by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami who held the maiden zonal meeting with the SGPC members, preachers and employees of Dharma Prachar at the Teja Singh Samundri Hall in the Golden Temple complex here today.

In its zonal meeting held here today, a programme has been chalked out to extend the campaign to the village level, under which the SGPC teams would go door-to-door to apprise the natives about the cause of Bandi Singhs and get their signatures on the requisite proforma designed for the purpose.

Though, till date 13 lakh signature forms have been filled up bearing the credentials of the signees, yet Dhami said the target was to join in atleast 30 lakh people with it. These forms would be submitted to the President of India through the Punjab Governor.

He said after discussing with the representatives of the recently established International Sikh Advisory Board, the campaign would be activated online in the foreign countries as well. “Besides this, we are also working on the modalities to raise the matter of discrimination and anti-humanity treatment with the Bandi Singhs before the UNO. A letter is being prepared in consultation with legal advisors and intellectuals, which will soon be sent to the UNO”, he said.

He said preparations were complete to file a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the partronage and relief given to Dera Sirsa cult Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Others present on the occasion included general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal, secretary Partap Singh, additional secretary Kulwinder Singh Ramdas, Golden Temple manager Satanam Singh Mangasarai, deputy secretary Kuldeep Singh Rode, head parcharak Jagdev Singh and senior members of the SGPC.