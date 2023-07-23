 SGPC launches its YouTube channel, Gurbani telecast to commence from tomorrow : The Tribune India

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami inaugurated the YouTube channel by pressing the button on a laptop after the bhog of Sri Akhand Path in the Shrine complex.



GS Paul

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 23

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has launched its web channel officially on the YouTube platform on Sunday.

Rechristened as 'SGPC Sri Amritsar', this channel will telecast live Gurbani rendered in the Sanctum Santorum of the Golden Temple daily from tomorrow onwards. It will additionally be available on the PTC channel too, as per the existing schedule.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami inaugurated the YouTube channel by pressing the button on a laptop after the bhog of Sri Akhand Path in the Shrine complex.

“Officially, the YouTube channel would start its operations of Gurbani broadcast from the Amrit Vela (pious time in the early morning) from the Golden Temple from tomorrow”, he said.

He emphasised that all rights of Gurbani telecast would be reserved with the SGPC. “The feed link would be the property of the SGPC. No outsider would be able to penetrate its contents. It would be relayed through YouTube from where anyone could share it further”, he said.

SGPC has been making efforts to launch its own satellite channel too. “We have already started the process of procuring requisite equipment, permissions from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It may take two-three months”, he said.

Keeping in view the restrictions of YouTube in its reach for want of internet connections, smart TVs and phones, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had directed the SGPC to have live broadcast of Gurbani through satellite medium too, in addition to the YouTube and that ‘any channel’ could be hired for the service. 

On the SGPC’s request to only the G-Next Media Pvt Ltd that runs PTC channels, to continue its services, he said, “Officially, the contract with the PTC management would expire today and there were no plans to extend this agreement. We had approached the PTC again only as they already had the established set-up and were doing the service. Its management has agreed to continue the service till the SGPC launches its own satellite channel “, he said. 

Originally the name of the channel was ‘Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, Sri Amritsar’ but it was changed to ‘Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib, Sri Amritsar’, and finally ‘SGPC Sri Amritsar’.

Clarifying it, Dhami said that the name of the holiest shrine was omitted as many a times, it was viewed that people often indulge in litigations and challenge the SGPC’s moves legally, so to keep the sanctity of the Shrine intact, it was decided to name the channel on SGPC. 

Meanwhile, he slammed the AAP led state government accusing it of interfering in the SGPC affairs. Giving reference to the recently formed SGPC employees’ union, that was registered with the Registrar, Trade Union, Punjab, he alleged that it was done at the behest of the state government.

“I have got the authentic feedback that it was done on the instance of the government. The SGPC employees were being approached by the government representatives giving them allurements in lieu of disturbing the SGPC affairs. I want to clarify that the SGPC was never a trade body that was into any profit-making business. It was against its ethics to be indulged in union or trade practices. I also warn the employees to be alert and not fall into the nefarious designs of the government”, he said.

