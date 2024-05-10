SGPC member, SAD leaders join AAP in CM’s presence

Amritsar, May 9
The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gave the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) another jolt in Amritsar with a prominent SGPC member along with SAD leaders joining AAP in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Talbir Singh Gill.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed Bawa Singh Gumanpura (SGPC member), Narinder Singh Noni and Malak Singh Sandhu (both senior vice-presidents, Amritsar Urban), Kishan Gopal Chachu (member, SAD working committee), Nishan Singh Gumanpura and Gurjit Singh Gumanpura (national vice-presidents) into the Aam Aadmi Party.
As per the press statement issued here, Mann said the setback will weaken the Akali Dal in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat and alleged that the leaders and people of Punjab do not have any trust left in the Akali Dal as it is now Badal Dal which is full of corrupt people. Mann claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party always has a place for people who are pro-Punjab and want to serve the people.
All the new leaders who joined said that they were happy to be part of the Aam Aadmi Party. They said that they laud the dedication and hard work of the AAP government in Punjab. “For the first time, we have a government that is working for the people and is free of corrupt, power-hungry people,” they said.
