SGPC members to join protesting wrestlers

Amritsar, May 25
A delegation of the SGPC will visit Delhi on May 29 to support the wrestlers who are protesting at Jantar Mantar. The delegation will include SGPC senior vice-president Baldev Singh Qaimpur, general secretary Bhai Gurcharan Singh Grewal and executive member Bibi Gurinder Kaur Bholuwala.
SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh said the SGPC had always stood by those fighting for truth. — TNS
Don’t use 10 chemicals
Amritsar: The District Agriculture Department has advised farmers against using 10 agro chemicals — pesticides, insecticides and weedicides 1 earlier banned by the government. These chemicals include acephate, chlorpyrifos, thiamethoxam, carbendazim, tricyclazole, buprofezin, propiconazole, profenofos, soprothiolan and methamidophos.
