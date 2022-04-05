SGPC: Merging Department of Punjab Historical Studies at Punjabi University, Patiala, illogical

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 4

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami raised strong objection to the decision of Punjabi University, Patiala (PUP) to merge the Department of Punjab Historical Studies with the Department of History and demanded reconsideration of the move.

SGPC president seeks withdrawal of decision to merge two departments. Says it’s a step to destroy Sikh heritage, especially the Department of Punjab Historical Studies, which is a symbol of Dr Ganda Singh — the Sikh historian

He said the decision to merge both these departments taken in the recent meeting of the PUP’s syndicate was illogical as it may limit the vast possibilities of research.

“It is a step to destroy the Sikh heritage, especially the Department of Punjab Historical Studies, which is a symbol of Dr Ganda Singh, the Sikh historian. Punjab’s history is related to the Sikhs and without the Department of Punjab Historical Studies, the research priorities of the history of this region would not be possible”, said Advocate Dhami.

SGPC president said this decision is bound to affect the history and culture of Punjab which should be withdrawn immediately.

He said this decision of the university was surprising because instead of opening new departments to intensify the research work, it was abolishing the already existing departments. “It is the need of the hour to expedite the research on the history of Punjab, its heritage, its religiosity, the message it gives to the humanity, the contribution of Punjabis, especially the Sikh community to the country and it was only possible, if all departments concerned remain dynamic. The university authorities should reconsider their move”, he said.

