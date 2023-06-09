SGPC objects to scene in Sunny Deol's movie Gadar-2

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 8

Shooting of a scene of Gurdaspur MP and film actor Sunny Deol’s film Gadar-2 in the precints of a gurdwara has invited the ire of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

In a clip which surfaced online, Deol, who is also a BJP MP, and actress Ameesha Patel could be seen standing arm in arm and looking at each other, while ‘gatka’ experts are seen performing around them.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said that the intimate pose in which the hero and heroin were shown in the gurdwara was obnoxious. “Flower petals were being showered (on the actors) and a ‘gatka’ (Sikh martial art) could be seen in the background. The picturisation of such scenes is against the Sikh maryada,” said Grewal in a tweet.

Grewal said that the actors, especially Sunny Deol and the film’s director should be aware that such scenes could not be shot at gurdwara premises.

#BJP #Gurdaspur #SGPC #Sikhs #sunny deol