 SGPC passes budget of Rs 1138.14 crore for FY 2023-24; keeps special amount for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ : The Tribune India

SGPC passes budget of Rs 1138.14 crore for FY 2023-24; keeps special amount for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

Passes resolution condemning arrest of Sikh youths during recent police crackdown against Amritpal Singh and his aides

SGPC passes budget of Rs 1138.14 crore for FY 2023-24; keeps special amount for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami (C) said the SGPC budget has recorded a 17 per cent increase as compared to last year



PTI

Amritsar, March 28

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Tuesday passed a budget of Rs 1,138.14 crore for the financial year 2023-24 during its general meeting here, officials said.

In one of the resolution passed during the meeting, the body condemned arrest of Sikh youths who during a recent police crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The SGPC said the Sikh youths who were arrested, would be provided legal aid by the body.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal presented the budget which was passed by the SGPC members.

Head granthi (Priest) of the Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) Giani Jagtar Singh, Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC office-bearers and members were present during the budget meeting.

Sharing information after the budget meeting, Dhami said the SGPC budget has recorded a 17 per cent increase as compared to last year.

The SGPC president said a special amount has been arranged for the release of 'Bandi Singhs' and for pursuing their cases, as well as to support their families.

The SGPC has been seeking the release of the Sikh prisoners who, it claims, continue to be in different jails despite completion of their sentences.

On the occasion, several resolutions were passed regarding Sikh issues including one related to the Bandi Singhs.

The resolution also mentioned about the signature campaign started by the SGPC, demanding the release of Bandi Singhs and the governments were urged "to leave their rigid behaviour and take decisions in the light of human rights".

During the budget session, the SGPC chief said the priority future plans of the SGPC include pursuing Sikh issues, religious preaching and public welfare works, health and education.

He specifically mentioned the academy opened to prepare Sikh youths for competitive exams of civil and administrative services.

Dhami said 25 candidates will be given free coaching every year in SGPC coaching academy, for which, an amount of Rs 1 crore has been earmarked in the budget for the first year.

Dhami said a budget of Rs 57.11 crore has been kept for Gurdwaras in Haryana.

The SGPC had recently sought repealing of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, under which a separate committee was formed to manage the affairs of gurdwaras in Haryana.

In one of the resolutions on Tuesday, SGPC again sought repealing of the Haryana Act.

The body had also alleged that Haryana government's nominated gurdwara panel took illegal possession of the historical Gurdwara Sahibs in the state, which are still notified under the management of SGPC under Section 85 of the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925.

Meanwhile, several other resolutions were passed regarding Sikh issues.

In one of the resolution, an appeal has been made that every Sikh should add 'Singh' and 'Kaur' while deciding the names of their children as keeping the name without this is against Sikh Maryada (code of conduct).

The Sikhs have been appealed that they should not write their names on social media platforms without 'Singh' and 'Kaur'.

The SGPC session also sought strict legal action against those social media platforms and individuals who are allegedly distorting Sikh history and indulging in character assassination of Sikhs.

The resolution said some people are deliberately targeting the Sikh identity, Sikh institutions, Maryada (code of conduct) and history. The governments are deliberately ignoring this phenomenon instead of curbing it, the body claimed.

It demanded that the government should take strict action against those spreading hatred against Sikhs on social media and that every hate monger should be treated equally instead of leaving any person from a particular religion open to play with the sentiments of others.

A resolution of 'Sikhs a separate Qaum (community)' has also been passed in the budget session. The resolution states that Sikhs respect all the religions, but forces that hurt Sikh identity, history and traditions will not be tolerated.  

#Amritpal Singh #SGPC #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

2
Punjab

Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court

3
Jalandhar

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Inderdeep Gosal fatally stabs man in Canada’s Vancouver; arrested as video goes viral

5
Punjab

Fugitive's guard 'Fauji' arrested

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening

7
Punjab

Many loose ends, Amritpal’s escape has police in a spot

8
Nation

Atiq Ahmad, 2 others get life sentence in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

9
Jalandhar

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s picture at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

10
World

Female shooter kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school attack

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

BJP only pan-India party today amidst family-run political outfits: PM Modi

India shining on world stage, natural for anti-national forces to unite: PM Modi

Says unprecedented assault on corruption has angered those w...

Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs

Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs, 26 issued show-cause notices

As part of the special drive, the regulators have identified...

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

Behind him, Papalpreet Singh, who is said to be his mentor, ...

Bhagwant Mann hits out at Akal Takht Jathedar for ‘provoking’ people through ultimatum to AAP govt

Bhagwant Mann hits out at Akal Takht Jathedar for ‘provoking’ people through ultimatum to AAP govt

Punjab CM accuses Jathedar of favouring the Badals; Giani Ha...

Atiq Ahmed held guilty in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case, his brother acquitted

Atiq Ahmad, 2 others get life sentence in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

7 others, including Ahmed's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near international border in Amritsar sector, seizes contraband

In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

Harassed for dowry, 2 women end lives in Amritsar

20 booked on charge of murder bid

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, approves over Rs 733-crore budget for new financial year

Roof of house collapses near Bhaiyan Da Shivala in Amritsar

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

G-20 Agriculture Deputies’ 2nd meeting in Chandigarh from Wednesday

G-20 Agriculture Deputies’ 2nd meeting in Chandigarh from Wednesday

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

IPL: Punjab Kings head coach Bayliss focussing on death overs batting, wickets in middle overs

Chandigarh may cut reserve price of liquor vends by 6-10%

Chandigarh: Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening

Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

Congress leaders, workers detained while trying to march near Red Fort against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

DU women’s college students claim men scaled walls, harassed them during fest

19 fire tenders rushed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Badarpur

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s pic at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s picture at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Fight for space in AAP with new leaders' entry

Patwari arrested for accepting bribe

Martyr's photos removed, protesters deface Mohalla Clinic

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

16-year-old raped, 2 booked

NRI woman’s bag snatched

Spl girdawari begins to assess loss to wheat crop due to rain

Civil Hospital contractual staff up in arms

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Minister visits villages to assess crop damage

Farmers reject relief for damage caused to crop

PCS Exam: Former deputy speaker slams Punjab govt over delay

PUTA threatens strike over pending salaries