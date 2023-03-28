SGPC passes budget of Rs 1138.14 crore for FY 2023-24; keeps special amount for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

PTI

Amritsar, March 28

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Tuesday passed a budget of Rs 1,138.14 crore for the financial year 2023-24 during its general meeting here, officials said.

In one of the resolution passed during the meeting, the body condemned arrest of Sikh youths who during a recent police crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The SGPC said the Sikh youths who were arrested, would be provided legal aid by the body.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal presented the budget which was passed by the SGPC members.

Head granthi (Priest) of the Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) Giani Jagtar Singh, Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC office-bearers and members were present during the budget meeting.

Sharing information after the budget meeting, Dhami said the SGPC budget has recorded a 17 per cent increase as compared to last year.

The SGPC president said a special amount has been arranged for the release of 'Bandi Singhs' and for pursuing their cases, as well as to support their families.

The SGPC has been seeking the release of the Sikh prisoners who, it claims, continue to be in different jails despite completion of their sentences.

On the occasion, several resolutions were passed regarding Sikh issues including one related to the Bandi Singhs.

The resolution also mentioned about the signature campaign started by the SGPC, demanding the release of Bandi Singhs and the governments were urged "to leave their rigid behaviour and take decisions in the light of human rights".

During the budget session, the SGPC chief said the priority future plans of the SGPC include pursuing Sikh issues, religious preaching and public welfare works, health and education.

He specifically mentioned the academy opened to prepare Sikh youths for competitive exams of civil and administrative services.

Dhami said 25 candidates will be given free coaching every year in SGPC coaching academy, for which, an amount of Rs 1 crore has been earmarked in the budget for the first year.

Dhami said a budget of Rs 57.11 crore has been kept for Gurdwaras in Haryana.

The SGPC had recently sought repealing of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, under which a separate committee was formed to manage the affairs of gurdwaras in Haryana.

In one of the resolutions on Tuesday, SGPC again sought repealing of the Haryana Act.

The body had also alleged that Haryana government's nominated gurdwara panel took illegal possession of the historical Gurdwara Sahibs in the state, which are still notified under the management of SGPC under Section 85 of the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925.

Meanwhile, several other resolutions were passed regarding Sikh issues.

In one of the resolution, an appeal has been made that every Sikh should add 'Singh' and 'Kaur' while deciding the names of their children as keeping the name without this is against Sikh Maryada (code of conduct).

The Sikhs have been appealed that they should not write their names on social media platforms without 'Singh' and 'Kaur'.

The SGPC session also sought strict legal action against those social media platforms and individuals who are allegedly distorting Sikh history and indulging in character assassination of Sikhs.

The resolution said some people are deliberately targeting the Sikh identity, Sikh institutions, Maryada (code of conduct) and history. The governments are deliberately ignoring this phenomenon instead of curbing it, the body claimed.

It demanded that the government should take strict action against those spreading hatred against Sikhs on social media and that every hate monger should be treated equally instead of leaving any person from a particular religion open to play with the sentiments of others.

A resolution of 'Sikhs a separate Qaum (community)' has also been passed in the budget session. The resolution states that Sikhs respect all the religions, but forces that hurt Sikh identity, history and traditions will not be tolerated.

