SGPC president polls: Sukhbir Badal urges Bibi Jagir Kaur to withdraw from contest, 'respect panthic sentiments'

Amritsar, November 8

While the battle lines have been drawn for the coveted post of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has appealed to ‘expelled’ party leader Bibi Jagir Kaur to review her decision to contest against party’s official candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Sukhbir Badal was here to hold a meeting with the SGPC members to gauge their mood prior to the polls for president, office-bearers and executive body for the next annual term. The members’ meeting has been scheduled at Teja Singh Samundri Hall tomorrow.

SGPC members will defeat anti- panthic forces including centre, BJP & AAP trying to wrest control of SGPC to weaken @Akali_Dal_. I congratulate them for defeating these forces & snubbing inducements to declare their support for SAD & candidature of Adv Harjinder Singh Dhami. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Hxjl8SYSOU — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 8, 2022

He also blamed the BJP-led Centre and state AAP government of unduly interfering in the Sikh religious affairs and attempting to wrest control of SGPC to weaken the SAD.

Giving a piece of advice to Bibi Jagir Kaur, he asked her not to stab at the back of the SAD at the behest of ‘outside’ parties, but contribute in strengthening the SGPC and the SAD, as she had been doing earlier.

I also appeal to Bibi Jagir Kaur ji to withdraw from the fray even at this moment to abide with the wishes of the Panth & ensure panthic unity. Bibi ji has spent her entire life in the @Akali_Dal_ & should respect panthic sentiments on this issue. 2/2@SGPCAmritsar #elections pic.twitter.com/18wiDL8qvk — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 8, 2022

“I urge Bibi ji to still rethink on her move in the morning and let Dhami Saheb win unanimously. I appeal to her to not stab at the back of SAD at the behest of Centre government and ‘outside’ parties and agencies which would result in damage to the Sikh Panth,” he said.

When asked about how challenging would Bibi be for the SAD candidate and how many members came up openly to support Dhami, he refrained from divulging the number of members.

“I don’t see her (Bibi) as a challenge. I held a detailed discussion with the members who were all set to support Dhami Saheb. I believe he will secure a historic win,” he said.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said what more proof of BJP-RSS interference in Sikh issues was required when Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has been openly telling Haryana SGPC members to come in support of Bibi.

On the other hand, former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur is fully confident of her win this time too. She believed that around 90 members have already shown solidarity with her. “This number could be more by morning. Most of them were hesitant to come out openly for fear of ‘backlash’ from the party leadership. It has been a routine that any member who raised voice or pointed out wrong moves of the party faced ejection,” she said.

She said that she was expelled ‘unconstitutionally’ from SAD by leaders who don’t know how she worked in strengthening the roots of the party.

On the other hand, Harjinder Singh Dhami kept his fingers crossed. “I am quite sure that this contest would be a one-sided affair in my favour,” he said.

In 2021-2022, Dhami had replaced Bibi and his tenure as 44th president of the Sikh body remained noncontroversial.

During the last term, a total of 142 votes were polled and 122 were cast in Dhami’s favour.

Generally, the SGPC’s house comprises a total of 191 members, including 15 co-opted members, five Takht Jathedars and Golden Temple head granthi.

As many as 170 are elected through ballot papers. The 15 co-opted members, jathedars and head granthi have no voting rights.

At present, the House consists of 157 members. As many as 26 members have died, while two -- Sucha Singh Langah and Sharanjit Singh -- had already resigned from the membership.

