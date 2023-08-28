SGPC raises objection to actor wearing kirpan in ‘objectionable manner’ in movie scene; threatens legal action

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 28

The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) has raised strong objection to a Hindi movie scene where an actor is seen sporting a kirpan in an “objectionable manner”.

The scene is from the movie “Yaariyan 2”, whose first song “Saure Ghar” was officially shared by the makers on YouTube on Sunday. Some scenes from the song have not gone down well with the Sikh organisation.

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), SGPC slammed the makers of Yaariyan 2 for these visuals. The Sikh body shared screenshots of several scenes in which they claimed that the Sikh Kakaar (symbol of Sikh faith) Kirpan is worn by the actor in an “objectionable manner”.

We raise our strong objection to these visuals filmed, published in 'Saure Ghar' song of 'Yaariyan 2' film directed by Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru @SapruAndRao, as actor is seen wearing Sikh Kakaar (symbol of Sikh faith) Kirpan in a highly objectionable manner which cannot be… pic.twitter.com/FZXooNMsoH — Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (@SGPCAmritsar) August 28, 2023

The post read, "We raise our strong objection to these visuals filmed, published in 'Saure Ghar' song of 'Yaariyan 2' film directed by Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru @SapruAndRao, as actor is seen wearing Sikh Kakaar (symbol of Sikh faith) Kirpan in a highly objectionable manner which cannot be accepted. This has seriously hurt the religious sentiments of Sikh community across the globe. Only an initiated Sikh has the right to wear Kirpan as per Sikh Code of Conduct of Akal Takht Sahib and the right given by the Constitution of India."

The tweet further reads, "This video song is public at the official @YouTube channel of @TSeries, which must take it down with immediate effect. If any other platform is used to publish this video song with the said objectionable scenes must also take it down. We are immediately raising this objection through all channels to the Government and digital platforms."

The SGPC also requested the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ask the makers to take down the video and also threatened legal action.

"We request @MIB_India and @GoI_MeitY to ensure that this objectionable video or any of such unacceptable scenes of the said film are not cleared for release by the Censor Board of Film Certification. If the videos are not taken down from public view, we shall initiate the legal proceedings are per law for hurting religious sentiments of minority Sikh community," they added.

Yaariyan, the prequel of Yaariyan 2 revolved around the story of college friends. Yaariyan 2 is slated to release in theatres on October 20.

