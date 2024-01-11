SGPC receives certificate of honour as Golden Temple records highest footfall of devotees in world

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 10

An organisation named Exclusive World Records presented a certificate of honour to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee in recognition of Sri Harmandar Sahib being the holy place with the largest number of devotees visiting in the world. Head of the organisation, Dr Pankaj Khatwani and Deepak Thawani, reached the SGPC office and presented the certificate.

Khatwani said that his organisation has expressed its respect by paying respects at Darbar Sahib and that this great place is a symbol of immense devotion for the devotees all over the world and despite the influx of lakhs of devotees, excellent services are provided by the administrators.

Manager of Shri Darbar Sahib, Bhagwant Singh Dhangera, also felicitated the visiting members on the occasion.

