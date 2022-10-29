SGPC releases books on Guru Gobind Singh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 28

Three books on the life of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh master were released by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

This endeavour was a part of a research work being carried out by the Sikh Source Historical Granth Editing Project (SSHGEP) under the management of Dharam Prachar Committee (DPC) of the SGPC.

While releasing the books at the SGPC office, Dhami said the SSHGEP was started by the DPC under the chairmanship of late Dr Kirpal Singh back in 2001, with a purpose to edit the primary sources of Sikh history in light of Gurmat (teachings of Sikh Gurus). He said considering the popularity of Sri Gur Pratap Suraj Granth among the Sikh community, as many as 21 books on the life history of Sikh Gurus had been published. He said now under the same series, three more books had been published on the life of Guru Gobind Singh by the DPC.

Appreciating the work of the entire team of the SSHGEP, he said “The common readers and research scholars will benefit from the translation of the important events related to the life of tenth Sikh master,” he said.

Those who were present on the occasion were former SGPC president Alwinderpal Singh, executive member Amarjit Singh, member Bhai Rajinder Singh, Surjit Singh, Bhai Amarjit Singh, Advocate Bhagwant Singh, Baljit Singh, Navtej Singh, Gurnam Singh, Gurlal Singh, Bibi Joginder Kaur, senior Akali leader Gulzar Singh, Ravikaran Singh Kahlon, SGPC secretary Partap Singh among others.

About the project

Sikh Source Historical Granth Editing Project (SSHGEP) was started by Dharam Prachar Committee with a purpose to edit the primary sources of Sikh history in light of Gurmat (teachings of Sikh Gurus)