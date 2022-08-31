Tarn Taran: SGPC retirees to form panel

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 30

Retired employees of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday held a meeting at the local Darbar Sahib and decided to form their union to discuss their demands and issues.

The meeting was attended by retired employees of Tarn Taran and Kapurthala districts. Partap Singh, Sukhdev Singh Bhura, Harbhajan Singh Manavan were among others who addressed the gathering.

Addressing on the occasion, speakers said as some of the retired employees around Amritsar city had formed a union, but they did not care to resolve the problems of those living in far-off areas.

The participants stressed to form a union at the state level to resolve the issues of all retired employees. They resolved to form a five-member committee, which will consist of Jaspal Singh Kirtowal, Balwinder Singh Patti, Gurbachan Singh Kasel, Jaimal Singh and Mohan Singh Kang to initiate further efforts to include all SGPC retired employees under a single platform.

#Kapurthala #SGPC #Sikhs #tarn taran