SGPC, SAD to protest for Sikh prisoners

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 12

The SGPC has decided to hold a protest against the non-release of Sikh political prisoners. They will hold protests in all districts. In the evening, the SAD leadership too decided to join the protest.

SGPC members and staff would wear black turbans and hand over memorandums to the DCs of various districts to register their protest. In Amritsar, a delegation of SGPC led by its chief Harjinder Singh Dhami would take out a march and submit a memorandum.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the SAD working committee had decided that its members would participate in the protest.